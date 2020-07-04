President sent me to see you, Bheki Cele tells man dragged naked from shack

Police minister Bheki Cele has dismissed the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement unit as a rogue structure.

On Saturday, Cele visited Bulelani Qholani, the man who was seen in a video being dragged naked by officials during a land-invasion operation in Khayelitsha.

The minister said his visit was in response to the 28-year-old’s “impassioned” pleas for President Cyril Ramaphosa to come to his rescue.

“The president said I must come instead,” Cele told Qholani at the site where he was evicted on Wednesday.

Cele said there was “criminality” in the incident and the city council law enforcement unit, unlike the metro police, had no oversight body. He said he has been engaged in talks with the Western Cape government and the city over the legitimacy of the unit.

He said another incident had emerged in which a half-dressed woman was roughed up by the unit in 2018. It would also be investigated, he said, saying the criminal matter would be overseen by the office of the national deputy commissioner.