'We have criminalised being poor': DA's Mbali Ntuli on Khayelitsha evictions

DA MP Mbali Ntuli has come out in defence of Khayelitsha residents after they were evicted from illegally occupied land belonging to the city of Cape Town.

Ntuli was responding to a Twitter user who was critical of her, and others, for speaking out against the humiliation experienced by 28-year-old Bulelani Qholani, who was dragged out of his shack by the city’s anti-land invasion unit while naked.

The Twitter user said land grabbers are criminals and that those who defend them must decide if they want to live in a country where law and order is observed or disregarded.

In response, Ntuli said poverty has been criminalised and the Khayelitsha residents did not choose to live in shacks during a global pandemic.

“I’m sorry you can’t see the inhumanity,” she said in part.