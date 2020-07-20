Politics

WATCH LIVE | Nomvula Mokonyane to give evidence before state capture inquiry

20 July 2020 - 10:28 By TimesLIVE

Former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane and mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe are among the witnesses expected to appear before the state capture inquiry this week.


The commission is sitting in Johannesburg. Former Bosasa CEO Angelo Agrizzi in 2019 told the commission that some ministers and employees of state-owned enterprises accepted bribes from the company.

Mokonyane is alleged to have received money and incentives from Bosasa - including upgrades to her house - in exchange for government contracts. Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair and Judge Tintswalo Makhubela are also expected to give evidence this week.

