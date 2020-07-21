Politics

ANC calls DA 'racist' following probe into Western Cape municipality

21 July 2020 - 16:35 By aphiwe deklerk
Western Cape local government MEC Anton Bredell, left, with MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and Ivan Meyer. ANC provincial leader Cameron Dugmore has called for Western Cape premier Alan Winde to suspend Bredell. File photo
Western Cape local government MEC Anton Bredell, left, with MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and Ivan Meyer. ANC provincial leader Cameron Dugmore has called for Western Cape premier Alan Winde to suspend Bredell. File photo
Image: Gallo Images / Rapport / Jaco Marais

The ANC in the Western Cape has accused the DA of racism and attempting to "capture" the Hawks in the province following the leaking of audio recordings related to investigations into the George municipality.

ANC leader in the provincial legislature Cameron Dugmore has pointed fingers at local government MEC Anton Bredell and officials of the provincial government.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Dugmore accused the DA of targeting former mayor Melvin Naik and current municipal manager Trevor Botha at the direction of Bredell.

Dugmore also complained that other officials were not investigated, including former CFO Keith Jordaan, who was entangled in the facilitation of an investment of municipal funds with Old Mutual.

He said a former mayoral committee member, whose family allegedly benefited in the questionable Old Mutual investment, was also not investigated by the Hawks.

“It has become clear that the DA's actions are not only selective and driven by internal factional battles, but they are clearly racist,” said Dugmore.

Herman Mashaba dares DA MP to take him to court over Mmusi Maimane 'leak'

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba is daring DA MP Geordin Hill-Lewis to take him to court over claims that he attempted to leak a disparaging ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

He further accused Bredell and the then DA chairperson of the federal council, James Selfe, of trying to intervene in the municipality to have current mayor Leo van Wyk appointed as director of corporate services in George municipality when there was a recommendation for a qualified black candidate to get the position.

“This is clear evidence of how the DA favours white councillors and employees over coloured and black individuals,” said Dugmore.

Dugmore has already lodged a complaint with the public protector against Bredell owing to his role in George, and as a result of a secret recording in which he appears to be advising councillors in the Oudtshoorn municipality to apply to him for the municipality to be placed under administration.

The ANC leader said he was due to meet with the office of the public protector over his initial complaint and would present the latest evidence.

Dugmore said he would further submit a dossier to police minister Bheki Cele and the National Prosecuting Authority.

He has also called for Western Cape premier Alan Winde to suspend Bredell.

In a statement, Bredell said he rejected with contempt the allegations against him.

“I categorically deny I am in control of the Hawks and public protector in the province. Those are independent national government led institutions that we respect.

"My record in local government speaks for itself. Thirteen clean audits and 27 unqualified audits out of 30 councils in the Western Cape is something I am proud of. In addition, both my provincial departments have clean audits," said Bredell.

He said he stood by his and his department's actions, which he said were about improving the life of every Western Cape citizen.

MORE

MPs lash out at Eastern Cape Covid-19 strategy, corruption

The Eastern Cape government had a tough time convincing members of parliament that it had things under control in its response to Covid-19 in the ...
Politics
4 days ago

Where are they now?: Catching up with Cape Town city centre refugees

The Methodist Church and Greenmarket Square protest refugees are living in camps in Bellville and Kensington, Cape Town. Nearly all of them still ...
News
7 hours ago

Fiery clashes force Eskom to pull out of Khayelitsha

Eskom suspended operations in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Monday after a vehicle was stoned and set alight following a weekend of violent protests ...
News
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. ANC calls DA 'racist' following probe into Western Cape municipality Politics
  2. Buthelezi slams 'infantile obsession' with removing colonial and apartheid ... Politics
  3. Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams blocks Phumzile van Damme after SABC 'secret ... Politics
  4. Six ANC MPs test positive for Covid-19 Politics
  5. Former spy boss to reveal secrets of 'presidents, politicians and judges' at ... Politics

Latest Videos

The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
X