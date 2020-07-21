ANC calls DA 'racist' following probe into Western Cape municipality

The ANC in the Western Cape has accused the DA of racism and attempting to "capture" the Hawks in the province following the leaking of audio recordings related to investigations into the George municipality.

ANC leader in the provincial legislature Cameron Dugmore has pointed fingers at local government MEC Anton Bredell and officials of the provincial government.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Dugmore accused the DA of targeting former mayor Melvin Naik and current municipal manager Trevor Botha at the direction of Bredell.

Dugmore also complained that other officials were not investigated, including former CFO Keith Jordaan, who was entangled in the facilitation of an investment of municipal funds with Old Mutual.

He said a former mayoral committee member, whose family allegedly benefited in the questionable Old Mutual investment, was also not investigated by the Hawks.

“It has become clear that the DA's actions are not only selective and driven by internal factional battles, but they are clearly racist,” said Dugmore.