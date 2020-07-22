Opposition parties slam higher education Covid-19 budget cuts

Opposition parties have slammed the government's Covid-19 induced multibillion-rand cuts from the higher education and training department's budget.

Presenting the department's budget vote in parliament on Wednesday, minister Blade Nzimande outlined cuts which will affect his department.

The cuts will not only affect universities and TVET (technical and vocational education and training) colleges. They will also affect on-the-job training through reductions of funding for Setas (sector education and training authorities).

“Amid the world pandemic, we had to revise our appropriation ... to ensure that we bring about a successful completion to the academic year,” said Nzimande. “R2.1bn from the state subsidy and transfer has been reprioritised as a Covid-19 response mechanism for universities for both teaching and learning.”

The cuts saw Nzimande face criticism, with the two biggest opposition parties — the DA and EFF — opposing the budget.