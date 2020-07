Opposition parties slam higher education Covid-19 budget cuts

Bozzoli blamed corruption by the ANC-led government as the reason the state did not have money in its reserves to add to the fight against Covid-19, instead of cuts.

EFF MP Suzan Thembekwayo also slammed the budget, saying students in traditionally black universities like Fort Hare, the University of Limpopo and the University of KwaZulu-Natal were struggling to get devices like laptops to help with online learning.

“Covid-19 has exposed deep fissures in society, it has demonstrated that we have not invested in building the necessary foundational blocks from prosperous nations,” said Thembekwayo. “It has demonstrated the depth of the ideological bankruptcy of the liberation movement which has persisted with the commodification of education inherited from the National Party.”

She said Covid-19 had also exposed the ANC's persistent funding of traditionally white universities over those that traditionally catered for black people and as a result, universities like Wits and UCT were able to continue with online learning.

The IFP's Lindinkosi Ngcobo, though he supported the budget, criticised funding cuts targeting Setas.

“This sector has seen no support in managing the Covid-19 pandemic. The supplementary budget's failure to provide additional funding to this important sector to support their effort to manage the impact of the pandemic is glaring omission,” said Ngcobo. “The country's vision of embracing the fourth industrial revolution rings hollow in the face of the supplementary budget.”

He said the cuts will have a long-lasting impact on higher education. Ngcobo said he was concerned of the impact of the reprioritisation of the budget on the National Skills Fund and the Setas, considering the mass unemployment faced by the country.

© TimesLIVE