IN QUOTES | Zweli Mkhize on reinfections, remaining vigilant & warnings of second surge

Health minister Zweli Mkhize gave an update on Wednesday about Covid-19 and the government's response to curbing its spread.

His address comes five months after SA recorded its first Covid-19 infection on March 5. There are now 521,318 confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA and the death toll stands at 8,884.

Here are five important quotes from the minister's address:

Preventive measures

“The indications are the containment measures are beginning to bear fruit and we may be over the peak towards the end of August. If we don't insist on social distancing and the use of masks, we can have a second surge.”

Lockdown benefits

“The level at which the peak has happened is less than what was anticipated. We believe this is because there were no infections taking place during the lockdown in most of the provinces. As soon as we eased the lockdown, infections started going up.”