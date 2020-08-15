WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 state of disaster

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation about the Covid-19 state of disaster at 8pm on Saturday.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Tyrone Seale, said “President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 this evening, Saturday 15 August 2020, on developments in SA’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19.”

There has been widespread speculation that Ramaphosa will ease the lockdown from level 3 to level 2, allowing the economy to get back into full swing.