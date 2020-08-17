Smoking, booze, beaches and visits: SA's new level 2 lockdown laws

The regulations say that people may not be evicted from their home or land under level 2, and the home may not be demolished for the duration of the national state of disaster — unless with a valid court order.

If you want to go to the movies, cinemas are not allowed to have more than 50 people, and sale of tickets done through a remote booking system. Theatres, casinos, weddings, concerts and entertainment events are allowed the same limit of 50 people, maximum.

“For the duration of the national state of disaster, male and female initiation practices are prohibited, a person may not arrange or hold an initiation school or conduct an initiation practice ... The National House of Traditional Leaders and provincial houses of traditional leaders must take steps to ensure that traditional leaders are aware of the content of this regulation,” the regulations state.

Perhaps controversially, the limit on public transport not carrying more than 70% of capacity — which has been a sticking point in recent months — remains in place.

“Bus and taxi services may not carry more than 70% of the licensed capacity for long-distance travel; and may carry 100% of the licensed capacity for any trip not regarded as long-distance travel,” the gazette reads.

“A driver, owner or operator of public transport may not allow any member of the public not wearing a face mask to board or be conveyed in public transport owned or operated by him or her.”

People who are able to work from home must continue to do so. “However, people will be permitted to perform any type of work outside the home, and to travel to and from work and for work purposes under alert level 2, subject to a strict adherence to health protocols and social distancing measures.”

Businesses prohibited from operation under level 2 are:

nightclubs;

international passenger air travel for leisure purposes;

passenger ships for international leisure purposes;

attendance of any sporting event by spectators;

international sports events; and

exclusions relating to public transport services as set out in the directions issued by the cabinet member responsible for transport.

