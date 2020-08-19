Four standout moments from the Black Lives Matter debate in parliament

Issues around the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement sparked a fiery debate among political parties in parliament on Tuesday when the National Assembly opened its third- term programme, hosting political parties to debate about the issue.

Led by EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, the debate was under the theme “Solidarity with Black Lives Matter — Reinforcing the commitment of all South Africans to confront and defeat individual and institutional racism in our society and everywhere else it exists”.

Here are four standout moments:

Black people cannot be racist

Shivambu told MPs it was impossible for black people to be racist.

“There is no black person who can be racist because they never, ever think they are superior to any other race. They are despondent about the white supremacist system. Those who speak and work against white supremacy and the nonsense of white privilege are not racist,” said Shivambu.

“Racism is continued police brutality against black people in many parts of the world. It is the massive inequalities that exist between white and black citizens.”

ACDP does not support the BLM movement

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Kenneth Meshoe said his party does not support the movement because it “promotes anarchy and lawlessness in society”.

“As believers who believe in the Prince of Peace, Jesus Christ, we are at odds with the movement's liberal values that reportedly include appeasing the dead through rituals such as libations in their meetings,” said Meshoe.

He condemned sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa for asking SA Rugby to take action against eight rugby players who refused to bend their knees in support of the movement in England.

“Minister Mthethwa is out of order for threatening the eight rugby players who refused to bend their knee in support of Black Lives Matter in England, ignoring the fact that they were wearing jerseys saying 'Rugby Against Racism'. No-one, particularly believers in Christ, should ever be forced to bow their knee before strange gods,” said Meshoe.