Mthethwa asks SA Rugby to take action after eight players refuse to bend the knee in support of BLM in England

They all wore the ‘Rugby Against Racism’ T-shirts but their decision not to kneel has caused a massive uproar back home in South Africa and in other parts of the world.

“We do not want to jump the gun on the specific matter of the South African players in England who didn’t kneel in support of the BLM movement but we did say we want to understand what’s happening‚ and what is the position of SA Rugby in this whole thing‚” said Mthethwa.

The minister said the whole country united behind the Springboks during the World Cup in Japan last year and the actions of those who are displaying "racist behaviour and showing racist attitude" will not be tolerated.

“The first thing we noted is that they were wearing the t-shirts which support [the] BLM movement but they did not kneel‚" Mthethwa said.

"Upon seeing this‚ I interacted with SA Rugby through its president (Mark Alexander) and I asked him to explain what’s happening so that we are on the same wavelength.

“You must remember we were together at the World Cup in Japan as a country with some of the players and one thing which cannot be tolerated is when somebody is displaying racist behaviour and showing racist attitude.

"The president of SA Rugby did say that they are going to be having their own meeting and they will make their views known.”