SA not a 'sinking Titanic' amid Covid-19 corruption icebergs: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has insisted that SA is not a “sinking Titanic” after shocking allegations of corruption related to procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) worth more than R11bn.

Ramaphosa, instead, told MPs in the National Assembly that he was leading the country into a “new era and new dawn” of fighting corruption in all areas of government procurement.

Several party leaders, such as the DA's John Steenhuisen, Julius Malema of the EFF and Kenneth Meshoe, repeatedly told Ramaphosa during an oral question-and-answer session that he was “too weak” in fighting corruption, and that the “Titanic was sinking”.

The matter dominated the agenda of the NA, with three of the six questions put to Ramaphosa based on allegations of Covid-19 corruption.

Malema also criticised Ramaphosa for, up until now, failing to fire his spokesperson, Khusela Diko, after it emerged last month that a company owned by her husband Thandisizwe Diko was involved in PPE tenders worth hundreds of millions of rands under questionable circumstances. Family members of other top ANC figures, including party secretary-general Ace Magashule, head of elections Nomvula Mokonyane and other top government figures, also allegedly received PPE tenders in dodgy circumstances.

Diko has since “stepped aside” from serving Ramaphosa while the matter is under investigation.