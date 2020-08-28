Secrecy over Ramaphosa's 'generous donors' a betrayal to voters, says Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma has labelled the sealing of records revealing the donors behind Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC presidency bid as a betrayal to the party.

Zuma made the accusation in an 11-page letter he wrote to Ramaphosa on Friday in response to one written by the president last week to ANC members. He said that Ramaphosa had sought to shift the blame from individuals in the ANC who served in government to the organisation as a whole.

“My letter does not seek to undermine you at all or to attribute every weakness or challenge facing the ANC or our state solely to you. On the contrary I am simply requesting that each one of us must face as individuals, allegations levelled against us without implicating our movement or naming it accused number one or asking it to bury its head in shame, when individuals are being challenged for their actions,” wrote Zuma.

“Mr President, it is unforgivable to label our rank and file members as criminals for the crimes you and those with whom you serve in the structures of the state are accused of. The ANC has thousands and thousands of members and the overwhelming majority of them are the poorest of the poor. They cannot and should not be accused of the crimes committed by a few comrades deployed in government.”

Ramaphosa’s utterances, he added, gave weight to claims that he sought to hand over the governing party to so-called “white monopoly capital interests”.

“To point your sharp [sic] at the entire ANC and its ordinary working class members is rather low and disappointing, to say the least. Presently formulated, your letter lends credence to the suspicion that you seek to assist those, in our ranks, involved in the attempts to destroy the ANC to hand it over to be a tool of White Monopoly Capital interests,” wrote Zuma.

The letter by Zuma comes as the highest decision-making body in between party conferences — the national executive committee — is meeting in what is set to be an explosive gathering that could decide the future of high-ranking members facing charges related to corruption.