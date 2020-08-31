Trial date set for Malema and Ndlozi's Winnie Mandela memorial 'assault'

The Randburg magistrate's court on Monday set October 13 as the trial date for the assault case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and member of parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

The case was postponed in their absence by the Randburg magistrate's court.

“The matter was set down to arrange a trial date and both parties. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the defence agreed that the trial resumes on October 13 2020,” said NPA Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

Malema and Ndlozi are charged with assaulting a police officer at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in April 2018.

AfriForum welcomed the setting of the trial date for the EFF duo.

- TimesLIVE