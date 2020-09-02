WATCH | Battle of the PAs: Agrizzi vs Mokonyane at state capture inquiry
Gina Pieters, the former PA of ex-Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, took to the stand on Wednesday morning at the state capture inquiry to testify about interactions she had when arranging presents for then minister of environmental affairs Nomvula Mokonyane and her PA of 21 years, Sandy Thomas.
"I was requested to send hampers to Nomvula Mokonyane and her PA Sandy Thomas," she said.
"I asked Mrs Thomas where she would prefer the hampers to be sent to. She asked me not to send it to the office and gave me her home address."
In 2019, Agrizzi made startling allegations against numerous government officials, including former president Jacob Zuma and Mokonyane.
He told the inquiry that Bosasa gifted Mokonyane with Christmas groceries which included premium brandy and packs of meat.
