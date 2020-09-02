WATCH | Battle of the PAs: Agrizzi vs Mokonyane at state capture inquiry

Gina Pieters, the former PA of ex-Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, took to the stand on Wednesday morning at the state capture inquiry to testify about interactions she had when arranging presents for then minister of environmental affairs Nomvula Mokonyane and her PA of 21 years, Sandy Thomas.

"I was requested to send hampers to Nomvula Mokonyane and her PA Sandy Thomas," she said.