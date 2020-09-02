Politics

WATCH | Battle of the PAs: Agrizzi vs Mokonyane at state capture inquiry

02 September 2020 - 17:00 By Anthony Molyneaux

Gina Pieters, the former PA of ex-Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, took to the stand on Wednesday morning at the state capture inquiry to testify about interactions she had when arranging presents for then minister of environmental affairs Nomvula Mokonyane and her PA of 21 years, Sandy Thomas.

"I was requested to send hampers to Nomvula Mokonyane and her PA Sandy Thomas," she said.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

"I asked Mrs Thomas where she would prefer the hampers to be sent to. She asked me not to send it to the office and gave me her home address." 

In 2019, Agrizzi made startling allegations against numerous government officials, including former president Jacob Zuma and Mokonyane.

He told the inquiry that Bosasa gifted Mokonyane with Christmas groceries which included premium brandy and packs of meat.  

TimesLIVE

MORE

Agrizzi's PA tells state capture inquiry about Nomvula Mokonyane's birthday hampers from Bosasa

ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane was regularly sent birthday hampers from the offices of Bosasa executives, the state capture inquiry heard on ...
Politics
4 hours ago

IN QUOTES | From security upgrades to birthday flowers — testimony from Mokonyane's PA

Sandy Thomas told the commission that food parcels delivered annually at Mokonyane's home were for the needy community of Kagiso.
Politics
1 day ago

State capture: Nomvula Mokonyane's PA defends her boss of 21 years

The personal assistant of ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane has defended her boss against allegations that she received benefits from Bosasa during ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Mbalula won't challenge court over Prasa CEO appointment, says no time to waste ... Politics
  2. WATCH | Battle of the PAs: Agrizzi vs Mokonyane at state capture inquiry Politics
  3. 'Focus and stop the side shows,' mayor Masina tells 'national chef' Tito Mboweni Politics
  4. Farm murders: opposition MPs go head-to-head in fiery debate Politics
  5. Agrizzi's PA tells state capture inquiry about Nomvula Mokonyane's birthday ... Politics

Latest Videos

Bosasa hampers, flowers sent to minister Nomvula Mokonyane and her PA, says ...
Pap en sous on the go? PapStix is SA's new ready-to-eat meal
X