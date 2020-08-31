State capture: Nomvula Mokonyane's PA defends her boss of 21 years

The personal assistant of ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane has defended her boss against allegations that she received benefits from Bosasa during her time in government — both at national and provincial level.

Sandy Thomas has been handling Mokonyane's daily life for 21 years and still does as her PA in Luthuli House — the ANC head office where Mokonyane works as head of the national disciplinary appeals committee.

Appearing at the state capture inquiry on Monday, Thomas cleared her boss of allegations made by the likes of ex-Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.

Another witness who had implicated Mokonyane on Bosasa matters was Richard le Roux, an employee of a Bosasa subsidiary known as GTS.

Le Roux claimed that Bosasa had done maintenance work at Mokonyane's home.

Commission evidence leader advocate Viwe Notshe's line of questioning on Monday, however, suggested that Bosasa installed security features at Mokonyane's home.