Public protector roped in after SANDF flew ANC delegation to Zimbabwe

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald says he will lodge a formal complaint with the office of the public protector after defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula offered her ANC colleagues a lift on an SANDF aircraft to Zimbabwe.

Groenewald slammed the ANC in a statement on Thursday for breaking the lockdown rules by travelling to Zimbabwe and further said the party should pay back the costs of the flight.

This comes after ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was interviewed at Waterkloof Air Force base shortly after landing with his delegation from a meeting with the ruling Zanu-PF.

“The ANC delegation sent to Zimbabwe and headed by the ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule not only violates the lockdown regulations, but is also misusing tax money as they are travelling with the Falcon 900 aircraft of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

“Certain ANC members’ trip to Zimbabwe is not an official government visit, it is in fact one political party (ANC) paying a visit to another political party (Zanu-PF) in Zimbabwe,” said Groenewald.