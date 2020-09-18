Travelling within all African countries allowed during level 1 - Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
International travel within all African countries will be allowed under lockdown level 1, co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Friday.
This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Wednesday that the country would move to level 1 from midnight on Sunday.
“After seeking advice from stakeholders, cabinet decided this morning that the country should now move to level 1,” Ramaphosa said.
Dlamini-Zuma said international travel will be allowed from October 1, including travelling between African countries.
“The 35 land borders that were closed will remain closed. We must use the 18 borders that are open.
“Only three airports will be open (Johannesburg's OR Tambo International, King Shaka in Durban and Cape Town International). All commercial sea ports will be open, but not for tourism,” Dlamini-Zuma said.
Travel from countries that are considered high risk will not be allowed.
Domestic travel will remain the same.
Dlamini-Zuma said night clubs and initiation schools would not be open.
“Night vigils will not be permitted. The health protocols still remain at funerals. When you enter a building, you must wear a mask.”
Indoor gatherings should not have more than 250 people present, and outdoor events should not have more than 500 people.
“If the venue is too small and cannot accommodate 250, then the number must be less. It must be half the capacity,” Dlamini-Zuma said.
Other decisions include:
- Spectators are still not allowed at stadiums.
- International sporting events are not allowed.
- The sale of alcohol on weekends is still prohibited.
- The curfew under level 1 will be in force between one minute past midnight and 4am.
“We will rely on every single one of you to overcome this pandemic. Our situation has improved. The numbers are going down, but we are not out of the woods yet,” the minister said.
“Your choice could be the difference between life and death. When you decide to leave your house, remember you are making a life or death decision. Older people are still at higher risk. We must protect them by wearing our masks.”
TimesLIVE