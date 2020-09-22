Politics

WATCH LIVE | Bheki Cele on law enforcement during level 1

22 September 2020 - 14:30 By TimesLIVE

Police minister Bheki Cele and police managers will on Tuesday brief the media on law enforcement during level 1 of the lockdown.

On Monday, SA moved to the last level of its lockdown after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week that the country would move to level 1 from midnight on Sunday.

Under level 1, all sectors will be allowed to trade and the curfew is between midnight and 4am daily.

