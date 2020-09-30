Gauteng health official suspended over lack of action in awarding of contracts during Covid-19 pandemic

Gauteng premier David Makhura has placed the head of the provincial department of health under precautionary suspension with immediate effect.

The precautionary suspension of Prof Mkhululi Lukhele on Wednesday follows recommendations by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in a report presented to Makhura on September 22.

“The SIU found the head of department (HoD) failed to exercise his responsibility in the awarding of contracts to certain companies for the procurement of goods and services in relation to the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.