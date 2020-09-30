Politics

WATCH | Universities to open, quarantine for international students

30 September 2020 - 16:33 By TimesLIVE

Minister of higher education, science and technology Blade Nzimande says universities may welcome 100% of their students back and international students may be subjected to a 10-day quarantine upon their return to SA.

This follows the recent announcement of SA entering alert level 1 made by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Here are five key points and dates to observe regarding higher education and the academic programme:

  1. All university students can return on October 1 2020
  2. International students may return but must produce results of a Covid-19 test showing they are negative or go into quarantine
  3. All universities will complete the academic year before March 2021
  4. Matric results announced in February 2021
  5. The new academic year begins from March to April 2021.

