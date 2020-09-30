WATCH | Universities to open, quarantine for international students
30 September 2020 - 16:33
Minister of higher education, science and technology Blade Nzimande says universities may welcome 100% of their students back and international students may be subjected to a 10-day quarantine upon their return to SA.
This follows the recent announcement of SA entering alert level 1 made by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Here are five key points and dates to observe regarding higher education and the academic programme:
- All university students can return on October 1 2020
- International students may return but must produce results of a Covid-19 test showing they are negative or go into quarantine
- All universities will complete the academic year before March 2021
- Matric results announced in February 2021
- The new academic year begins from March to April 2021.