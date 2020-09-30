UK, US and French tourists will not be allowed into SA

Leisure travellers from the UK and the US are among those who will not be allowed to enter SA when international borders open on Thursday.

Those from France and the Netherlands are also on the list of high-risk countries that will not be allowed access for leisure purposes.

This is according to home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi, who was speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier, minister Naledi Pandor said leisure travellers from these high-risk countries - defined as those with higher infection or death rates than South Africa - would be barred entry.

The countries on the list include:

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

France

Honduras

Hungary

Iceland

India

Iran

Iraq

Ireland

Israel

Jamaica

Kardon

Kosovo

Kuwait

Lebanon

Luxem

Maldives

Malta

Mexico

Monaco

Netherlands

Nepal

Oman

Palestine

Panama

Praguay

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Qatar

Romania

Russia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Switzerland

Trinidad and Tobago

Ukraine

United Kingdom

United States of America; and

Venezuela.

Pandor said the list would be subject to change. "We will review the data every two weeks," she said.

This is a developing story.