POLL | Should government discontinue Covid-19 grants?

“The special Covid-19 social relief of distress grant of R350 per month has offered a survival lifeline to millions. But that grant is now due to expire at the end of this month. We cannot allow this to happen,” he said.

He said the unemployment of 2.2m more South Africans will worsen the plight of the poor, leaving many unable to provide for their basic needs.

“Without this small but desperately needed lifeline, many households will fall into deeper distress. The SACP calls for a basic income guarantee that is universal, in other words, that is not means tested to avoid costly administrative overheads,” he said.