Parliament gets 'barrage' of objections to appointment of ANC cadres to NYDA

Parliament has received and is considering “a barrage of objections” related to the process it followed in interviewing and appointing new members of the controversial National Youth Development Agency (NYDA).

This is according to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise, who disclosed this to senior MPs during a meeting of the chamber's programming committee.

“I think it's only fair chief whip [of the ANC Pemmy Majodina] to also inform you that we now have a barrage of inputs from the public on the process that led up to that report on the NYDA from the committee,” said Modise.

Elaborating on the matter at the request of Modise, Masibulele Xaso, the secretary of the National Assembly who advises the speaker on such matters, said a huge majority of the submissions they had received were against the processes followed by the ad hoc committee in selecting the new board members of the NYDA.

This comes after several youth formations, including the SA Youth Chamber of Commerce wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa in August, asking him to reject several names recommended by a parliamentary ad hoc committee. This after the candidates were found to have close links with the ANC.