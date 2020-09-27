Opinion

Jacob Zuma owes SA an explanation — and he owes Zondo some respect

When the commission of inquiry into state capture began its work under deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo just over two years ago, it was the belief of South Africans that we would finally get to the bottom of the industrial-scale corruption that took root during former president Jacob Zuma's administration.



Elements of serious wrongdoing in the state, hitherto the subject of conjecture and rumour, were first confirmed by then public protector Thuli Madonsela in her report delivered in 2016...