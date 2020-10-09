Politics

State capture commission team to ask Judge Zondo to summons Jacob Zuma

09 October 2020 - 07:49 By TimesLIVE

Judge Raymond Zondo will on Friday hear an application for an order authorising the issuing of a summons to former president Jacob Zuma to appear before the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.

This comes after Zondo last month said he “will not negotiate” dates for Zuma's next appearance before the commission. Zondo also fixed new dates for Zuma's appearance for November 16 to 20. In response, Zuma accused the judge of bias towards him and said he intended to ask for the judge's recusal.

The commission said in a statement on Thursday night that it will today hear an application brought by the commission's legal team “for an order authorising the Secretary of the Commission to issue a summons for Zuma”.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Zuma first appeared before the commission in July last year. He subsequently missed previous dates to return.

In January Zondo said the state capture commission would make findings and recommendations regardless of whether Zuma appears before it to give his side of the story. However, Zondo said, it would be “preferable” to hear Zuma's testimony as he was head of state when state capture allegedly happened.

On Friday, the commission will also hear evidence from former acting director-general in the department of public enterprises, Matsietsi Mokholo, and former Eskom board chairperson, Zola Tsotsi.

TimesLIVE

RELATED ARTICLES:

Zondo's open and inquiring mind a problem for Zuma's team

Seeking the recusal of the chair of a commission of inquiry is uncharted legal territory in SA; it has never happened before.
News
5 days ago

Zuma calls out 'controversial' Twitter impostor using his name

Get it right, before you get duped!
News
3 hours ago

Someone is lying to the Zondo commission about Eskom ... but who?

It all started on March 8 at a meeting at former president Jacob Zuma’s state house in Durban - but how it ended depends on whom you believe
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Well, well, well, some of tender tycoon Sodi’s assets can’t be found Politics
  2. Masuku was slap bang in the middle of dodgy PPE tender, SIU report claims Politics
  3. ‘I didn’t go on holiday to Zim, I went to sort out border security’ Politics
  4. I fixed Medupi, then they drop-kicked me: Eskom exec Politics
  5. I didn’t need Cyril’s say-so for Zim flight: Mapisa-Nqakula Politics

Latest Videos

“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
Who, what, when? Brendin Horner's murder: What we know so far
X