State capture commission team to ask Judge Zondo to summons Jacob Zuma

Judge Raymond Zondo will on Friday hear an application for an order authorising the issuing of a summons to former president Jacob Zuma to appear before the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.

This comes after Zondo last month said he “will not negotiate” dates for Zuma's next appearance before the commission. Zondo also fixed new dates for Zuma's appearance for November 16 to 20. In response, Zuma accused the judge of bias towards him and said he intended to ask for the judge's recusal.

The commission said in a statement on Thursday night that it will today hear an application brought by the commission's legal team “for an order authorising the Secretary of the Commission to issue a summons for Zuma”.