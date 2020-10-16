Politics

WATCH LIVE | Transnet's former board chair up next at the state capture inquiry

16 October 2020 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry will on Friday hear evidence from former Transnet board chair Mafika Mkwanazi.

A number of witnesses have implicated the parastatal's former CEO Siyabonga Gama in allegations about corruption. 

Gama's former driver and bodyguard alleged that his boss had once received a briefcase full of cash from the Guptas.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

“Witness 2" — who testified without revealing his identity for fear of his life, which he claimed had been threatened — claimed he witnessed Gama moving this cash around.

According to him, Gama’s main accomplice in the moving of cash was Thamsanqa Jiyane, then Transnet Engineering CEO.

The bodyguard said on one occasion he drove Gama to the Gupta residence in Saxonwold.

“Mr Gama said to me [that] somebody will approach me with something [and] I must open the back side of the vehicle,” he said.

READ MORE:

State capture: Transnet agreed to pay Siyabonga Gama R2.3m - when in fact he owed it money

In what deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo described as a “first” in his career, the state capture inquiry heard that Transnet agreed to pay ...
Politics
1 day ago

Transnet boss Siyabonga Gama had stacks of cash everywhere: bodyguard

A former driver and bodyguard of erstwhile Transnet boss Siyabonga Gama on Thursday told the state capture commission how his boss had once received ...
Politics
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Eskom’s excuses for booting out chair Tsotsi were so flimsy, Zondo can only ... Politics
  2. Well, well, well, some of tender tycoon Sodi’s assets can’t be found Politics
  3. ‘Incongenial’ Batohi refuses to work with me, moans protector Politics

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
X