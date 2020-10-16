WATCH LIVE | Transnet's former board chair up next at the state capture inquiry
The state capture inquiry will on Friday hear evidence from former Transnet board chair Mafika Mkwanazi.
A number of witnesses have implicated the parastatal's former CEO Siyabonga Gama in allegations about corruption.
Gama's former driver and bodyguard alleged that his boss had once received a briefcase full of cash from the Guptas.
“Witness 2" — who testified without revealing his identity for fear of his life, which he claimed had been threatened — claimed he witnessed Gama moving this cash around.
According to him, Gama’s main accomplice in the moving of cash was Thamsanqa Jiyane, then Transnet Engineering CEO.
The bodyguard said on one occasion he drove Gama to the Gupta residence in Saxonwold.
“Mr Gama said to me [that] somebody will approach me with something [and] I must open the back side of the vehicle,” he said.