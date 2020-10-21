Denel's financial crisis compromises SA's security, parliament told

The financial woes facing state-owned defence company Denel have compromised the security of SA.

This is according to a report presented by its acting CEO, Talib Sadik, at parliament's public enterprises portfolio committee on Wednesday.

The state-owned entity is one of many facing serious financial challenges following financial irregularities linked to the capture of the state by the Gupta brothers during former president Jacob Zuma's tenure.

“Our triple mandate ... is to not only be the custodian of sovereign defence capabilities, [but] also to strive to be commercially sustainable as a state-owned company and to add to the social economic objective of the South African economy.

“So we do play a key role to our defence industry, and the national defence industry council identified that the liquidity challenges facing Denel compromise the national security of our country,” said Sadik.