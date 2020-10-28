No budget cuts and no bailout for SAA: What SA expects from Tito Mboweni's mini-budget

The country is waiting with bated breath for finance minister Tito Mboweni to table his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) in parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

Mboweni is set to table the budget at 2pm, two weeks after President Cyril Ramaphosa detailed the government's economic reconstruction and recovery plan.

He requested to postpone the mini-budget by a week, citing “complex and unusual circumstances” due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here is what SA is expecting from Mboweni's mini-budget:

Business Leadership SA

Business Leadership SA (BLSA) CEO Busisiwe Mavuso said its expectations for the MTBPS include a focus on tourism.

“The MTBPS has the potential to support a recovery in business sentiment, leading to a recovery in growth and employment,” said Mavuso.