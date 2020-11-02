'Malema did not say black lawyers are incompetent': Dali Mpofu defends EFF leader's 'anti-black' views

Former EFF national chairperson advocate Dali Mpofu has come out in defence of party leader Julius Malema's decision to hire white lawyers to represent him on charges of common assault.

Mpofu said while it is wrong for the EFF and the ruling party to hire white lawyers over competent black lawyers, Malema's decision did not imply that black lawyers are incompetent.

He said the party's advocates are black, and even claimed the red berets “lost more cases since it started using white attorneys".