WATCH | Floyd Shivambu says Julius Malema is a victim of a political agenda by 'racist' AfriForum

Ndlozi and Malema are accused of assaulting police officer Lt-Col Johannes Jacobus Venter in 2018 at the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Venter told the court that Malema and Ndlozi pushed him so hard and that he lost balance after he denied them entry into the cemetery.

Venter said he was told to only allow entry to immediate family for the burial and that the rest of the mourners would remain at the stadium where the funeral would be streamed via satellite TV. He said Malema and Ndlozi were not part of the convoy that was allowed entry and that the vehicle they were in did not have a permit.

Laurence Hodes, a lawyer for Malema and Ndlozi, said the vehicle was accredited to enter the cemetery. He poked holes in Venter's testimony and asked why he had told the court that Malema and Ndlozi had accreditation tags around their necks when his statement had omitted this information.