RECORDED | ANC briefs media on latest developments within the party

The ANC will brief the media on the outcomes of the meeting of national officials around the latest developments within the party.

The briefing will be led by the party's deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte and treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.

Ace Magashule, ANC secretary-general, is expected to hand himself over to law enforcement and will appear before the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Friday.

The Hawks have since said they will engage with Magashule’s legal team during the course of the week.

The former Free State premier has told the media he doesn’t fear the arrest warrant issued for him, and says he has done nothing wrong.

TimesLIVE