Criminal charge to be opened against Jacob Zuma after state capture inquiry walkout

The state capture inquiry chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, is going for the jugular in his ongoing tussle with former president Jacob Zuma.

This after Zuma walked out of the inquiry hearing last Thursday after Zondo ruled against his recusal application.

Zondo said the law is binding and it was not up to Zuma to excuse himself from the inquiry.

Zondo on Monday instructed the secretary of the inquiry to lodge a criminal complaint with the police against Zuma.