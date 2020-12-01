Politics

WATCH | 'I'm not your child or pikinini!': Mpofu and Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry

Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist
01 December 2020 - 06:00

There were heated exchanges between public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and lawyer Dali Mpofu at the state capture commission on Monday.

Mpofu was cross-examining Gordhan as the lawyer of Tom Moyane, who has been accused of corruption by Gordhan during his tenure as the Sars commissioner.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo had to intervene throughout their heated interactions before the lunch adjournment.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Former Sars boss Tom Moyane advanced state capture project, Gordhan tells Zondo commission

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Monday he believed former Sars boss Tom Moyane's personal goals while he was commissioner included ...
Politics
14 hours ago

‘You must grow up. Do not be cheeky’: Mpofu turns the tables on Gordhan

Tensions flared at the state capture commission on Monday, where public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan was accused of racism, belittling black ...
News
11 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA | The ANC may find it alluring, but corruption amnesty is a very bad idea

The measure of Ramaphosa’s clean-up commitment lies in the year ahead, a year in which the ANC faces implosion
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zuma could face big stick for flouncing out of Zondo probe Politics
  2. ANC won't pay R102m for election posters despite court order Politics
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa faces his first motion of no confidence in parliament Politics
  4. State capture: Zizi Kodwa fingered for multiple 'suspicious' payments Politics
  5. PODCAST | Zille gets candid with Peter Bruce on EFF and Ntuli’s future Politics

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X