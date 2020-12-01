WATCH | 'I'm not your child or pikinini!': Mpofu and Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry

There were heated exchanges between public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and lawyer Dali Mpofu at the state capture commission on Monday.

Mpofu was cross-examining Gordhan as the lawyer of Tom Moyane, who has been accused of corruption by Gordhan during his tenure as the Sars commissioner.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo had to intervene throughout their heated interactions before the lunch adjournment.

TimesLIVE