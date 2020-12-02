Tito Mboweni pleads with SA to take Covid-19 seriously after increase in cases
Over the past few weeks, the number of new Covid-19 infections has been skyrocketing, and health minister Zweli Mkhize has expressed concern.
The country has recorded 792,299 Covid-19 cases and 21,644 deaths.
Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape have the most cases.
The Eastern Cape and Western Cape are in the spotlight following a resurgence in infection and hospitalisation rates in recent weeks.
Mkhize warned that with the resurgence, the numbers of Covid-19 cases were higher than during the surge in July and August.
On Twitter, Mboweni urged people to look after each other as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
“Let us take this Covid-19 issue seriously,” said Mboweni.
“We can look after each other by obeying these things: social distancing, wearing masks, sanitising and washing our hands regularly with water and soap. No hand shakes. Care for yourself and others. Asseblief tog. Amandla Kea Rona.”
This is the minister's second plea to SA after he has previously stressed that large gatherings were “Covid-19 spreading situations”.
“What is this that South Africans don’t understand? Large gatherings, funerals, parties, church gatherings, etc, are Covid-19 spreading situations.
“What is the problem? Wash your hands with soap, wear masks and sanitise. Please. We are in trouble. Stay away from large gatherings,” he said last month.
While some heeded his call, many social media users said they did not need the minister to tell them what to do, and suggested he should focus on the ailing economy.