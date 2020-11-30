'You can’t be complaining like the rest of us': Ndlozi slams Mboweni over Limpopo centre lament
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has criticised Tito Mboweni's lament on the sad state of a once thriving centre in Limpopo, with the EFF MP saying it was the ANC's responsibility to look after the “sad state of affairs across the country”.
The finance minister shared pictures of the Shilubana Swiss Mission centre on social media at the weekend, commenting on its current state of disrepair. Mboweni said the centre was “a sad story of affairs”.
“This used to be the thriving Shilubana Swiss Mission centre near Tzaneen. There was a hospital, a school, a Cathedral and a beautiful residential space. What a sad story of affairs now,” he said.
Mboweni received backlash from many over the post, including Ndlozi.
Ndlozi said the ANC should take responsibility for the state of the centre.
“You are government, you have been government as ANC for 26 years. You can’t be complaining like all of us. It is irresponsible of you to not take responsibility for you and your party’s position in the sad state of affairs across the country. Be honest,” said Ndlozi.
My man... you are government, you have been government as ANC for 26 years. You can’t be complaining like all of us. It is irresponsible of you to not take the responsibility of yours and your party’s positionality in the sad state of affairs across the country. Be HONEST! https://t.co/LDSTnBRzS8— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 28, 2020
Mboweni clapped back, saying the centre was not owned by the government.
“For the record, read your history,” he added.
The church centre was not owned by the government! For the record! Read your history.— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 28, 2020
He also pointed out improved service delivery near the centre, including “a modern state health centre”.
“Today, near the old Swiss missionary centre, there is a modern state health centre, a government primary school and a few kilometres away, a modern Dr CN Phatudi hospital,” said Mboweni
Today, nearby the old Swiss Missionary Centre, there is a modern state Health centre, a government Primary School and a few kilometres away, a modern Dr CN Phatudi hospital.— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 28, 2020