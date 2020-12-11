ConCourt agrees to hear case forcing Zuma to testify at state capture inquiry

The Constitutional Court will on December 29 hear an urgent application to force former president Jacob Zuma to testify before the state capture commission.

In an order issued on Friday, the country's highest court said the hearing would take place digitally at 10am.

The court also gave Zuma until December 14 to file his answering affidavit in the matter, with the state capture commission being given until December 17 to file any responding papers.