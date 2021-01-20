'Unbothered' and 'clueless': SA reacts to David Mabuza overseeing Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Politicians and citizens have weighed in on the news that Deputy President David Mabuza will oversee Covid-19 vaccine procurement and distribution in SA.

On Tuesday, TimesLIVE reported President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Mabuza will be spearheading the government’s inter-ministerial team tasked with the vaccine rollout.

Ramaphosa made the announcement during a webinar organised by the ANC’s Progressive Business Forum on Tuesday.

“Today, we established an inter-ministerial committee which will be chaired by the deputy president. I will chair the first meeting and set the process on the way so we can deal with the different aspects of vaccine distribution.

“The strategy has already been developed but the IMC [inter-ministerial committee] will be dealing with the actual mechanics of ensuring the whole process of vaccination is well done,” said Ramaphosa.