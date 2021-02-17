South Africa

End of the line for VW field hospital?

More than 300 contracted health-care workers could lose jobs

17 February 2021 - 10:21 By Simtembile Mgidi and Michael Kimberley
Hundreds of beds remain empty at the Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni Field Hospital in Port Elizabeth. There were only five patients at the hospital on Tuesday.
Image: FILE PICTURE

Hundreds of contract health-care workers could lose their jobs because the fate of the Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni Field Hospital in Port Elizabeth - which offered a glimpse of hope in the fight against Covid-19 - is up in the air.

The contract between automotive giant Volkswagen SA (VWSA) and the Eastern Cape health department comes to an end on March 31.

This includes the contracts of 331 health-care workers hired by the government.

