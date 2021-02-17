End of the line for VW field hospital?
More than 300 contracted health-care workers could lose jobs
17 February 2021 - 10:21
Hundreds of contract health-care workers could lose their jobs because the fate of the Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni Field Hospital in Port Elizabeth - which offered a glimpse of hope in the fight against Covid-19 - is up in the air.
The contract between automotive giant Volkswagen SA (VWSA) and the Eastern Cape health department comes to an end on March 31.
This includes the contracts of 331 health-care workers hired by the government.
