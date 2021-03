Government concerned about fake vaccines: Zweli Mkhize

Mkhize said the J & vaccine was going to be fully produced in large numbers when the government started the next phase of the vaccination process.

“It will not be a continuation of the study but we will use lessons that we had learnt from those who were exposed to a high level of infection. We are comfortable that this vaccination is progressing well and that the study is going to benefit us.”

On the government’s goal to vaccinate 65% of the adult population, amounting to about 40 million people, to reach population immunity, Mkhize said the government had secured 43 million doses in total.

“Our agreements are now with Johnson & Johnson as well as with Pfizer. The agreement with J & is for 11 million doses and 20 million doses from Pfizer. In addition there is a commitment to procure 12 million from Covax. The delivery schedule from J & is divided into quarters, not monthly volumes.”

Mkhize explained that until the end of the first quarter [March 31] the government is expecting 500,000 doses from J & as part of the 3B study. Another 600,000 doses are expected from Pfizer, which will be allocated to health-care workers.

He said of the 600,000, about 110,000 would have come from Covax.

“In quarter two, which is to end June, we expect eight million doses, five million from Pfizer, and three million from J &, and these will be used to complete the vaccination of health-care workers as phase two.”

In the third quarter, July to September, the government expects to receive a further 11.6 million doses which will be made up of 7.6 million from Pfizer and four million from J &. These doses will be used to complete phase two and the balance of the phase three group.

In the fourth quarter, October to December, a further 11 million doses, seven million from Pfizer and four million from J &, will conclude the phase three group.

“We have not yet received the final delivery schedule from Covax, in addition we are in the final stages of the closing agreement for the doses that are required which will allow us to roll out the vaccines according to our plans.”

Mkhize said the government was mindful that some of the supplies could be interrupted or delayed by the manufacturing companies.

On the matter of Ivermectin, which is now registered in SA only for veterinary and agricultural use, for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19, Mkhize said the SA health products regulatory authority has provided guidelines on how it should be used, with doctors taking responsibility for the administration of the product, together with the consequences associated with it.

“The research that continues to be done has not completely demonstrated that Ivermectin can be openly used and so we will keep to the advice of Sahpra,” he said.

