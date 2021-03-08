No approved Covid-19 vaccines are available for sale, warn police

As SA prepares for the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, the police have warned people to be wary of sales of fake vaccines.

The second phase of the rollout is set to take place between late April and early May after the vaccination of health workers has been completed.

During his recent address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the second phase will include the elderly, essential workers, persons living in or working in institutional settings and those with co-morbidities.

“For this phase, we will be activating many more sites for vaccination in the public and private health care sectors so we can reach many people in the shortest possible time,” he said.