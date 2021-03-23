WATCH | Hundreds gather outside court in support of Gumede, Ace and Zuma

ANC supporters, some from as far as the Free State, gathered outside the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday, singing songs of support for leaders including former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma.

Gumede and her 20 co-accused are facing charges relating to a R430m Durban Solid Waste tender, issued in 2017 while she was still in office. There are 2,786 charges against them.

A large marquee and a stage was set up outside the courthouse, where Gumede was expected to address her supporters after her appearance. However, after a few pictures and greeting some supporters, Gumede left the gathering without addressing the crowd.

ANC Youth League chairperson for the eThekwini region, Thembo Ntuli, told the 500-strong crowd that he believes in her innocence.

“We know that in SA, a black leader has to be arrested in order for the ANC to lose its power. First it was comrade Zuma, then it was comrade Ace and now Mama Zandile. All these leaders are being targeted for their influence to bring down the ANC. Our message is simple as the youth: let us all unite to face our common enemy,” he said.