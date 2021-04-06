SACP backs ANC step-aside resolution for leaders facing criminal charges

The SA Communist Party (SACP) has thrown its weight behind the ANC national executive committee (NEC) resolution that leaders who are criminally charged should step aside within 30 days, starting from the day the resolution was adopted.

This was announced in Mamelodi, Pretoria, by the party’s national spokesperson Dr Alex Mashilo at the 42nd commemoration of the death of freedom fighter Solomon Mahlangu.

Mashilo said the step-side resolution must be implemented “wholeheartedly”, adding that the SACP will assist its members to whom the resolution applies to follow it to the letter.

The resolution is among efforts by the governing party to save face during allegations of widespread corruption faced by leaders within the party and in public office.

Mashilo said the step-aside resolution should be welcomed to arrest the cancer of corruption that threatens the demise of the ANC in the same way it destroyed other liberation movements elsewhere on the continent.