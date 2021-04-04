Opinion
Ramaphosa has been tough, but he will need to be even tougher now
04 April 2021 - 00:02
It seems, on the surface, a benign if not banal issue to haggle over. And yet the step-aside rule might turn out to be the very thing that tears the ANC asunder.
Following months of tip-toeing around what is termed the radical economic transformation (RET) forces, President Cyril Ramaphosa this week drew a line in the sand, giving the ANC's secretary-general, Ace Magashule, who faces fraud and corruption charges involving a R250m asbestos tender in the Free State, 30 days to step aside or face suspension. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.