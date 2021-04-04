Opinion

Ramaphosa has been tough, but he will need to be even tougher now

It seems, on the surface, a benign if not banal issue to haggle over. And yet the step-aside rule might turn out to be the very thing that tears the ANC asunder.



Following months of tip-toeing around what is termed the radical economic transformation (RET) forces, President Cyril Ramaphosa this week drew a line in the sand, giving the ANC's secretary-general, Ace Magashule, who faces fraud and corruption charges involving a R250m asbestos tender in the Free State, 30 days to step aside or face suspension. ..