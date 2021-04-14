Disaster Management Act extended for another month

The notice of the extension states that it was being done “taking into account the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state to address the impact of the [Covid-19] disaster”.

By Wednesday afternoon, neither Cogta nor any other government department had gazetted any rule changes under the extended act.

In a statement, Cogta said: "All citizens are applauded and encouraged to continue observing non-pharmacetical interventions against Covid-19. We must sustain our commitment to remain responsive, agile and compassionate as we work to save lives and protect the livelihoods of all South Africans."

TimesLIVE