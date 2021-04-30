Gwede Mantashe to fight unhappy power bidder in court

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe and his department said on Friday they will oppose a court bid by a disgruntled bidder to overturn the award of the tender for 2,000MW of emergency power awarded in March.

The tender, which was intended to bring additional power onto the grid as soon as possible to mitigate SA’s strained power supply, could now be delayed, prolonging the electricity crisis.

DNG Power wants the high court to review its disqualification from the tender and prevent the government from signing and implementing agreements with the preferred bidders, court papers show.

The government named the eight preferred bidders last month. Turkey’s Karpowership was a major winner, with three of its floating gas power stations among the eight projects chosen to help to end recurring power outages that have cost the economy billions of rand in lost output.

In an affidavit, DNG Power’s Aldworth Mbalati alleged the tender’s outcome was influenced by corruption and that some of the preferred bidders had been unlawfully granted exemptions.