Ramaphosa gets nod from ANC top six to oust Ace Magashule — report

President Cyril Ramaphosa has won the “unequivocal” backing of the rest of the ANC top six for secretary-general Ace Magashule to “immediately” step aside pending the outcome of his fraud and corruption case.

Business Day understands this was the response of the other five officials when Magashule informed them on Sunday night that he would not voluntarily vacate office, despite a national executive committee ruling that those facing criminal charges must step aside or face suspension.

Magashule faces several corruption charges relating to a multimillion-rand asbestos eradication tender.

Sunday Times Daily reports it is understood that Magashule will not step aside from his position without a fight, which will force the party to suspend him. It is then expected that he will seek to appeal against that decision.

The guidelines formulated around step aside did not spell out the appeals process, which ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile is now rushing to complete ahead of the national executive committee (NEC) meeting this weekend.