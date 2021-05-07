Health services suffer as budget is prioritised to deal with Covid-19

Discounting the funds allocated to Covid-19, Van Der Merwe said the reduction in the budget was about 16%.

“These reductions will obviously have an impact on our nationally managed programmes, especially infrastructure in provinces. We have taken a view that some of these programmes in terms of critical maintenance and projects that are within the tender stage and have not gone out to tender and those that can be postponed and are in the planning stage, we will have to postpone.”

KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and, to some extent, Limpopo, would continue to get assistance with oncology programmes, he said.

“The unfortunate part of all these reductions is that it takes us back to about three of four previous financial years. If you look at the allocations three years ago, they are pretty much the same as the current allocations, which means we have negatively grown.”

Provincial budgets have also taken a knock and have had to reduce expenditure due to the pandemic.

'Unprecedented negative consequences'

MPs approved the department’s budget with caution and called for finance minister Tito Mboweni to appear before the committee to address challenges raised by health department.

ANC MP Tshilidzi Munyai welcomed the R10bn allocated to the procurement of vaccines: “This is a further immediate response towards the Covid-19 pandemic, which we all know has brought some unprecedented negative consequences.”

The EFF’s Naledi Chirwa, who was kicked out of the meeting due to her use of language, said the reprioritising of funds from vital programmes would come with regression.

“The regression in the department of health has been imminent, even before the Covid-19 pandemic. What this regression means, generally, is more infections, more deaths, more spread of HIV and TB because testing and the funding of these programmes are vital to curb the spread and ensure people have access to medication,” she said.

The DA’s Siviwe Gwarube said while she understood there was an overall reduction of about 3.4% from the budget due to the pandemic, she noted there was a high vacancy rate in the department.