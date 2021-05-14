Opposition parties reject employment and labour department's proposed budget for 2021/22

Opposition parties have rejected the employment and labour department’s budget tabled on Friday by minister Thulas Nxesi.

Nxesi said the department's budget for the 2021/22 financial year had decreased by R351m to R3.5bn.

DA MP Michael Cardo said the labour budget failed workers, employers and the unemployed.

“The department of employment and labour’s R3.5bn budget does nothing to help oil the wheels of job creation in the private sector. Instead, it puts sand in the engine of growth.

“All the while, with every passing year, our unemployment numbers go up. According to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the fourth quarter of 2020, the official unemployment rate increased from 30.8% to 32.5% between the third and fourth quarter last year. This is the highest unemployment rate on record since the start of the survey in 2008.”

He said the party would submit amendments to the Labour Relations Act in parliament to help create a “conducive” environment for job creation.

“We want to exempt small and newly established firms from extended collective bargaining agreements.”