Where’s the allocation for competence? MPs don’t buy Mkhize’s budget

DA MP Siviwe Gwerube agreed with Dhlomo, saying it had undoubtedly been a difficult year globally. However, she said she had little confidence in the national vaccination rollout, expected to begin on Monday.

“Let us not make a mistake, this could have been avoided. This is not a crisis that was beyond solid government intervention. But ours is a government of inaction, of obfuscation and a government that evades accountability,” she said.

The EFF’s Susan Thembekwayo rejected the budget, saying years of negligence of the public health system hampered the ability of public hospitals to deliver basic services.

She too accused the government of not having a proper vaccination plan.

“You have learnt nothing from the past two waves of the virus, and you have not prepared our hospitals sufficiently to deal with the virus,” she told Mkhize, adding “if you had any trace of dignity, you would have resigned by now”.

Deputy minister Joe Phaahla came to Mkhize’s defence, saying the SA government had made the best decisions for the country.

“It is common knowledge that our annual performance of 2020/21 was vastly disrupted and a lot of adjustments had to be made,” he said.

Phaahla said the government was concerned about signs of a rising number of infections and the fact that the third wave might be with us sooner than expected.

During lockdown the government was criticised for the banning of alcohol and tobacco, which the government saw as contributing to the number of infections.