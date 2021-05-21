Bulk of KZN health budget to be spent on appointing 932 additional staff

More than half the R302m allocated to the KwaZulu-Natal department of health for its 2021/22 budget will be spent on staff procurement.

At least 932 additional staff members are expected to be employed by the department at a cost of R205.2m.

This was revealed by health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu while presenting the budget vote speech at the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

Simelane-Zulu said R16.7m would be spent on the procurement of refrigerators that operate at -40ºC and 34 ultra-cold freezers to store Covid-19 vaccines.